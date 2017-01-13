Monday 43°F
Small Business Development Center celebrates 20th anniversary
By Chris Teale (Courtesy photo) As the city’s small businesses have grown and solidified their dominant role in Alexandria’s economy, the Small Business Development Center...
Police investigate spate of cell phone robberies
By Chris Teale (File photo) The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a series of cell phone robberies in the city it says have been sparked...
Landmark Mall to shut down January 31
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) Landmark Mall owner The Howard Hughes Corporation announced Monday it has purchased the soon-to-be shuttered Macy’s department store, and other...
Our View: Let’s put our best feet forward in 2017
Let’s face it: 2016 was a rough year. Between the seemingly harrowing number of deaths of well known celebrities and artists, local leaders and beloved...
Signature Theatre’s ‘Titanic’ uses in-the-round setting to great effect
By Jordan Wright (Photo/Christopher Mueller) “Titanic,” now playing at Signature Theatre, is a story of man’s inability to predict the ramifications — and limitations —...
Episcopal boys, girls basketball teams secure fifth place at Bullis Holiday Classic
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The Episcopal boys basketball team began Sunday in the auxiliary gym at Bullis, ready for its fifth-place playoff against Sanford but perturbed by a wet and slippery surface. After back-and-forth discussions,...
T.C. Williams girls basketball stays undefeated, led by high-octane defense
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The T.C. Williams girls basketball team began Saturday’s game against Westlake with a 5-0 scoring run, sparked by a high-pressure defense that stole the ball immediately after the first points...
St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes boys basketball falls short in Sleepy Thompson final
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The anticipation rose Saturday night in the Goodwin Gymnasium as the St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes boys basketball team began to charge late in the third quarter against Trinity Episcopal. In...
New Torpedo Factory exhibit is a celebration of the female form
By Jennifer Powell (Courtesy photo) Throughout my 25 years in Alexandria, the Torpedo Factory has been a constant for inspiration and creativity. When in need of some rejuvenation, a stroll through the floors full of...
Synetic Theater’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’ adaptation is no snoozer
By Jordan Wright (Photo/Johnny Shyrock) “Sleeping Beauty” is a rather streamlined presentation of what we’ve come to expect from Synetic Theater’s no-dialogue series. We half-mad aficionados of this famed Georgian troupe have been spoiled by...
Your View: Dominion is responsive to customer needs
By Jerri Northedge, Outdoor lighting program manager, Dominion Virginia Power (File photo) To the editor: While we can certainly understand the frustration of streetlight outages, we...
Your View: End of transfers will fix Jefferson-Houston demographics
By Wendy Montes de Oca, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: I am a parent of a kindergartener and first grader at Jefferson-Houston School. On December...
Your View: Put school construction spending to a referendum
By Jack Sullivan, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: Last month, the Alexandria City School Board, led by chairwoman Karen Graf, laid a bombshell on the...
Your View: Dominion has neglected its duty on Fort Williams Parkway
By M. T. Monson Jr., Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: Comcast, while replacing fiber optic cable on Fort Williams Parkway in early October, damaged an...
Your View: School board is missing big opportunity for Jefferson-Houston
By Ralph Buehler, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: During its redistricting process, the Alexandria City School Board has neglected Jefferson-Houston School — the city’s only...
My View: A wish for 2017 — Let’s reveal what we have veiled
By Denise Dunbar I have always found long car rides to be great fodder for reflection. We passed countless signs saying “See Rock City” and “South...
Alexandria in Action: A heartfelt thanks
By John Porter During my life, I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working with many exceptional individuals. I think back fondly to the many caring...
Filling in the blanks: The role of swing space in ACPS’ capital budget
By Karen Graf Is the Alexandria City School Board’s capital budget request realistic? Well, the needs of the school division are real. As a community,...
The Business Plan: Two decades serving small businesses
By Bill Reagan Twenty years ago on December 17, the Alexandria Small Business Development Center opened its doors to support and strengthen the small businesses...