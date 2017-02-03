Friday 31°F
Protests greet ‘alt-right’ Old Town headquarters
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) Around 100 protestors from faith groups and other community organizations protested Sunday in Old Town against the self-proclaimed “alt-right” movement’s...
Alexandria officials uncertain over federal hiring freeze
By Erich Wagner (File photo) City officials said they are confident that Alexandria would not be included in so-called “sanctuary jurisdictions” targeted for the loss...
School board approves redistricted boundaries
By Chris Teale (Image/Alexandria City Public Schools) The Alexandria City School Board approved new boundaries for public elementary schools in the city, bringing to an...
Our View: With public comments, it’s not a matter of if, but when
(File photo) Let’s get this out of the way now: public input and public comment is essential to democracy and good governance. We see it every...
Foodie: Baby it’s cold
By Cathal Armstrong (Courtesy photo) I love the seasons. We spend the culinary calendar anticipating the bounty of each season. The glorious asparagus and peas of...
T.C. Williams girls basketball maintains hot streak in conference play
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The T.C. Williams girls basketball team’s winning streak in Patriot Conference play showed no signs of slowing Tuesday with a comfortable 72-33 win against South County. Now holding a 17-1 overall...
Episcopal boys, girls basketball teams secure fifth place at Bullis Holiday Classic
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The Episcopal boys basketball team began Sunday in the auxiliary gym at Bullis, ready for its fifth-place playoff against Sanford but perturbed by a wet and slippery surface. After back-and-forth discussions,...
T.C. Williams girls basketball stays undefeated, led by high-octane defense
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The T.C. Williams girls basketball team began Saturday’s game against Westlake with a 5-0 scoring run, sparked by a high-pressure defense that stole the ball immediately after the first points...
Historic home plays host to salon benefitting the Athenaeum
By Jennifer Powell (Photo/Jennifer Powell) Ashley and George Wilson’s recently renovated home on Prince Street has no fewer than two front doors and bears the distinct legacy of being a daily landmark for three centuries...
‘Anything Goes’ at The Little Theatre of Alexandria has stellar director, even better cast
By Jordan Wright (Photo/Keith Waters) Director Stefan Sittig is no stranger to big song-and-dance productions, and awards committees are no strangers to his consider- able talent. He’s directed or choreographed all the major blockbusters, from...
Your View: Who we are and who we should be
By Mark Tonsetic, Member, Alexandria social services advisory board (File photo) To the editor: For most city residents, the Alexandria Department of Community and Human Services...
Your View: White nationalists have right to free speech, but so do we
By Holly Bowers, Alexandria (Photo/Chris Teale) To the editor: So we have new neighbors in Old Town. Leaders of the “alt-right,” including Richard Spencer — he...
Your View: Explaining the science of road repaving
By Yon Lambert Director, city department of transportation and environmental services (File photo) To the editor: A recent letter to the editor noted the condition of...
Your View: We need a faster deadline for sewer upgrades
By Katy Cannady, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: The Virginia State Senate does not have a reputation for progressive legislation. However, when it comes to...
Your View: The need for and ingenuity of the new West End elementary school
By Cindy Anderson, Vice chairwoman, Alexandria City School Board (File photo) To the editor: Last week, Alexandria City Public Schools began a conversation with the community...
Filling in the blanks: The role of space in ACPS’ capital budget
By Ramee Gentry Last week, the Alexandria City School Board completed a redistricting process, which began nearly two years ago, with the adoption of revised...
The Business Plan: The imperative to stay current
By Bill Reagan Over the past year, there was considerable discussion about the impact of online competition on Alexandria small businesses. To be sure, Amazon...
My View: Trump takes the reins
By Denise Dunbar Eight years ago I wrote a column entitled “Obama takes the reins” (January 22, 2009) that assessed the new president’s inaugural speech....
Senior Corner: Enhancing Alexandria’s age friendliness
By Jane King According to a recent survey of Alexandrians completed by AARP, the majority of residents age 50 and above want to stay in...