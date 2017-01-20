Saturday 48°F
Michael Brown named new police chief
By Chris Teale (File photo) City Manager Mark Jinks announced Monday that he appointed Michael Brown as the new Alexandria Police Chief, effective January 23. Deputy...
Alexandrians prepare for inauguration
By Erich Wagner (Photo/Chris Teale) With Republican Donald Trump set to be installed as the United States’ 45th president tomorrow, Alexandrians of all stripes are...
Our View: West End readies for a Landmark redevelopment
(Photo/Chris Teale) A fresh calendar year is accompanied by a sense of “out with the old, in with the new.” We put our holiday decorations...
New Torpedo Factory exhibit is a celebration of the female form
By Jennifer Powell (Courtesy photo) Throughout my 25 years in Alexandria, the Torpedo Factory has been a constant for inspiration and creativity. When in need...
Planning commission approves Duke Street Taco Bell
By Chris Teale (Image/City of Alexandria) The city planning commission approved a new Taco Bell restaurant on Duke Street last week, over the objections of...
Episcopal boys, girls basketball teams secure fifth place at Bullis Holiday Classic
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The Episcopal boys basketball team began Sunday in the auxiliary gym at Bullis, ready for its fifth-place playoff against Sanford but perturbed by a wet and slippery surface. After back-and-forth discussions,...
T.C. Williams girls basketball stays undefeated, led by high-octane defense
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The T.C. Williams girls basketball team began Saturday’s game against Westlake with a 5-0 scoring run, sparked by a high-pressure defense that stole the ball immediately after the first points...
St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes boys basketball falls short in Sleepy Thompson final
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The anticipation rose Saturday night in the Goodwin Gymnasium as the St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes boys basketball team began to charge late in the third quarter against Trinity Episcopal. In...
‘Anything Goes’ at The Little Theatre of Alexandria has stellar director, even better cast
By Jordan Wright (Photo/Keith Waters) Director Stefan Sittig is no stranger to big song-and-dance productions, and awards committees are no strangers to his consider- able talent. He’s directed or choreographed all the major blockbusters, from...
Signature Theatre’s ‘Titanic’ uses in-the-round setting to great effect
By Jordan Wright (Photo/Christopher Mueller) “Titanic,” now playing at Signature Theatre, is a story of man’s inability to predict the ramifications — and limitations — of state-of-the-art technology. It is a tale of an ocean liner...
Your View: Don’t disregard residents on Alfred Street Baptist Church
By Pamela Zitron, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: This letter is not about your approval of the Alfred Street Baptist Church design, structure or mass....
Your View: Get involved politically with the upcoming Women’s March on Washington
By Jonathan Krall, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: I am writing to encourage Alexandrians to march in the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday. Most...
Your View: Positive environmental news calls sewer upgrades into question
By Dino Drudi, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: The Chesapeake Bay Foundation recently announced that its biennial State of the Bay report gave the health...
Your View: Band-Aid fixes have just made Pitt Street worse
By Hugh M. Van Horn, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: My wife and I have resided on South Pitt Street in Old Town for almost...
Your View: Dominion is responsive to customer needs
By Jerri Northedge, Outdoor lighting program manager, Dominion Virginia Power (File photo) To the editor: While we can certainly understand the frustration of streetlight outages, we...
Senior Corner: Enhancing Alexandria’s age friendliness
By Jane King According to a recent survey of Alexandrians completed by AARP, the majority of residents age 50 and above want to stay in...
My View: A wish for 2017 — Let’s reveal what we have veiled
By Denise Dunbar I have always found long car rides to be great fodder for reflection. We passed countless signs saying “See Rock City” and “South...
Alexandria in Action: A heartfelt thanks
By John Porter During my life, I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working with many exceptional individuals. I think back fondly to the many caring...
Filling in the blanks: The role of swing space in ACPS’ capital budget
By Karen Graf Is the Alexandria City School Board’s capital budget request realistic? Well, the needs of the school division are real. As a community,...