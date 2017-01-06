Saturday 47°F
Discussions on Torpedo Factory’s future to start next month
By Chris Teale (File photo) The future of the Torpedo Factory Arts Center could become clearer starting next month, as the city is set to...
ARHA prepares for next redevelopment projects
By Chris Teale (Courtesy photo) Correction: this article originally stated that ARHA CEO Roy Priest had retired from his position. Priest will actually retire in...
Our View: A look back on 2016
As we reflect back on 2016 in this, our annual end-of-year issue, several things stand out. The first is, there were simply too many...
Our View: New schools are needed, but at what cost?
(File photo) We cautiously laud city council’s decision to approve the redevelopment of the Patrick Henry Elementary School and Recreation Center at its public hearing...
Synetic Theater’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’ adaptation is no snoozer
By Jordan Wright (Photo/Johnny Shyrock) “Sleeping Beauty” is a rather streamlined presentation of what we’ve come to expect from Synetic Theater’s no-dialogue series. We half-mad...
Episcopal boys, girls basketball teams secure fifth place at Bullis Holiday Classic
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The Episcopal boys basketball team began Sunday in the auxiliary gym at Bullis, ready for its fifth-place playoff against Sanford but perturbed by a wet and slippery surface. After back-and-forth discussions,...
T.C. Williams girls basketball stays undefeated, led by high-octane defense
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The T.C. Williams girls basketball team began Saturday’s game against Westlake with a 5-0 scoring run, sparked by a high-pressure defense that stole the ball immediately after the first points...
St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes boys basketball falls short in Sleepy Thompson final
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The anticipation rose Saturday night in the Goodwin Gymnasium as the St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes boys basketball team began to charge late in the third quarter against Trinity Episcopal. In...
Signature Theatre’s ‘Titanic’ uses in-the-round setting to great effect
By Jordan Wright (Photo/Christopher Mueller) “Titanic,” now playing at Signature Theatre, is a story of man’s inability to predict the ramifications — and limitations — of state-of-the-art technology. It is a tale of an ocean liner...
Foodie: Apricot Gems are delicious and full of health benefits
By Elizabeth M. Holm When I was growing up, my mother would bake 20 different kinds of cookies at Christmas. Each would be stored in a separate tin in the pantry and neatly labeled so...
Your View: End of transfers will fix Jefferson-Houston demographics
By Wendy Montes de Oca, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: I am a parent of a kindergartener and first grader at Jefferson-Houston School. On December...
Your View: Put school construction spending to a referendum
By Jack Sullivan, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: Last month, the Alexandria City School Board, led by chairwoman Karen Graf, laid a bombshell on the...
Your View: Dominion has neglected its duty on Fort Williams Parkway
By M. T. Monson Jr., Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: Comcast, while replacing fiber optic cable on Fort Williams Parkway in early October, damaged an...
Your View: School board is missing big opportunity for Jefferson-Houston
By Ralph Buehler, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: During its redistricting process, the Alexandria City School Board has neglected Jefferson-Houston School — the city’s only...
Your View: Chinquapin pool ‘pause’ shakes my faith in public-private partnerships
By Bill Rivers, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: Just to start off, I am writing as a private citizen; not in my role as chairman...
Filling in the blanks: The role of swing space in ACPS’ capital budget
By Karen Graf Is the Alexandria City School Board’s capital budget request realistic? Well, the needs of the school division are real. As a community,...
The Business Plan: Two decades serving small businesses
By Bill Reagan Twenty years ago on December 17, the Alexandria Small Business Development Center opened its doors to support and strengthen the small businesses...
My View: Motorists, road design to blame for lack of pedestrian safety
By Kevin Posey On a recent Thursday evening, Rosemarie Cruz, mother of four in Alexandria, tried to walk home from work. When she reached the...
Senior Corner: Meals on Wheels serves Alexandria every day
By Mary Lee Anderson Alexandria’s seniors are fortunate in many ways. The city offers many programs and services designed to help older residents stay in...