School board adopts expanded capital budget

By Chris Teale (File photo) The Alexandria City School Board adopted its 10-year capital budget last week, and requested an additional $46 million to help...

Appeal possible in La Bergerie case

By Chris Teale (File photo) The neighbors of the proposed new La Bergerie location on North Washington Street have set in motion an appeal to...

Foodie: Apricot Gems are delicious and full of health benefits

By Elizabeth M. Holm When I was growing up, my mother would bake 20 different kinds of cookies at Christmas. Each would be stored in...

Our View: Planning for Alexandria’s Tomorrowland

(File photo) The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce is onto something with its Tomorrow’s Alexandria initiative. Planning for the future — particularly trying to boost business growth...

Tom Story shines in MetroStage’s latest, ‘Fully Committed’

By Jordan Wright (Photo/Chris Banks) “Fully Committed,” now playing at MetroStage, comes with so much stage cred, it’s hard to know where to start —...

SPORTS

Episcopal boys, girls basketball teams secure fifth place at Bullis Holiday Classic

By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The Episcopal boys basketball team began Sunday in the auxiliary gym at Bullis, ready for its fifth-place playoff against Sanford but perturbed by a wet and slippery surface. After back-and-forth discussions,...
T.C. Williams girls basketball stays undefeated, led by high-octane defense

By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The T.C. Williams girls basketball team began Saturday’s game against Westlake with a 5-0 scoring run, sparked by a high-pressure defense that stole the ball immediately after the first points...
St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes boys basketball falls short in Sleepy Thompson final

By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The anticipation rose Saturday night in the Goodwin Gymnasium as the St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes boys basketball team began to charge late in the third quarter against Trinity Episcopal. In...
EDITORIALS

Join the Conversation

ARTS & CULTURE

Synetic Theater’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’ adaptation is no snoozer

By Jordan Wright (Photo/Johnny Shyrock) “Sleeping Beauty” is a rather streamlined presentation of what we’ve come to expect from Synetic Theater’s no-dialogue series. We half-mad aficionados of this famed Georgian troupe have been spoiled by...
LETTERS

Your View: School board is missing big opportunity for Jefferson-Houston

By Ralph Buehler, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: During its redistricting process, the Alexandria City School Board has neglected Jefferson-Houston School — the city’s only...

Your View: Chinquapin pool ‘pause’ shakes my faith in public-private partnerships

By Bill Rivers, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: Just to start off, I am writing as a private citizen; not in my role as chairman...

Your View: Jefferson-Houston boundaries amount to economic segregation

By Alexis Fabrikant, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: The Alexandria City School Board has failed to address the concerns of families in the Jefferson-Houston School...

Your View: Alexandrians — Take the opportunity Tulsa missed with renaming Brady Street

By Jordan Brasher, Doctoral student, geography, University of Tennessee-Knoxville (File photo) To the editor: Since the Charleston massacre last year, Confederate monuments, memorials and place names...

Your View: City’s inclusiveness statement runs against Dillon Rule

By Dino Drudi, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: Virginia is blessed with the Dillon Rule, which the Virginia Supreme Court adopted in 1896. The Dillon...

COLUMNS

The Business Plan: Two decades serving small businesses

By Bill Reagan Twenty years ago on December 17, the Alexandria Small Business Development Center opened its doors to support and strengthen the small businesses...

My View: Motorists, road design to blame for lack of pedestrian safety

By Kevin Posey On a recent Thursday evening, Rosemarie Cruz, mother of four in Alexandria, tried to walk home from work. When she reached the...

Senior Corner: Meals on Wheels serves Alexandria every day

By Mary Lee Anderson Alexandria’s seniors are fortunate in many ways. The city offers many programs and services designed to help older residents stay in...

Alexandria in Action: ‘Tis the season — for giving

By John Porter “’Tis the season” for many things, with donating to your favorite charities being one of them. According to Bloomberg News, December is...

FEATURED NEWS

Our View: New schools are needed, but at what cost?

(File photo) We cautiously laud city council’s decision to approve the redevelopment of the Patrick Henry Elementary School and Recreation Center at its public hearing...

