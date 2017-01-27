Sunday 38°F
City council changes public comment period
By Chris Teale (File photo) The beginning of city council’s public hearing on Saturday will have a slightly different format, after councilors voted to change...
Josh Baker named new DASH general manager
By Chris Teale (Courtesy photo) The Alexandria Transit Company recently announced that Josh Baker will succeed Sandy Modell as CEO and general manager of ATC...
The ‘alt-right’ arrives in Alexandria
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) Last week, a new website dedicated to the self-proclaimed “alt-right” launched, with its operations based on King Street in the...
Our View: Let’s get started on a faster Potomac cleanup
(File photo) he 2016 presidential election was the wildest in recent memory, culminating in Donald Trump’s upset victory in November. This week, as Trump is...
‘Anything Goes’ at The Little Theatre of Alexandria has stellar director, even better cast
By Jordan Wright (Photo/Keith Waters) Director Stefan Sittig is no stranger to big song-and-dance productions, and awards committees are no strangers to his consider- able...
Episcopal boys, girls basketball teams secure fifth place at Bullis Holiday Classic
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The Episcopal boys basketball team began Sunday in the auxiliary gym at Bullis, ready for its fifth-place playoff against Sanford but perturbed by a wet and slippery surface. After back-and-forth discussions,...
T.C. Williams girls basketball stays undefeated, led by high-octane defense
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The T.C. Williams girls basketball team began Saturday’s game against Westlake with a 5-0 scoring run, sparked by a high-pressure defense that stole the ball immediately after the first points...
St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes boys basketball falls short in Sleepy Thompson final
By Chris Teale (Photo/Chris Teale) The anticipation rose Saturday night in the Goodwin Gymnasium as the St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes boys basketball team began to charge late in the third quarter against Trinity Episcopal. In...
Foodie: Baby it’s cold
By Cathal Armstrong (Courtesy photo) I love the seasons. We spend the culinary calendar anticipating the bounty of each season. The glorious asparagus and peas of spring, the tomatoes and basils of summer and apples and...
New Torpedo Factory exhibit is a celebration of the female form
By Jennifer Powell (Courtesy photo) Throughout my 25 years in Alexandria, the Torpedo Factory has been a constant for inspiration and creativity. When in need of some rejuvenation, a stroll through the floors full of...
Your View: Explaining the science of road repaving
By Yon Lambert Director, city department of transportation and environmental services (File photo) To the editor: A recent letter to the editor noted the condition of...
Your View: We need a faster deadline for sewer upgrades
By Katy Cannady, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: The Virginia State Senate does not have a reputation for progressive legislation. However, when it comes to...
Your View: The need for and ingenuity of the new West End elementary school
By Cindy Anderson, Vice chairwoman, Alexandria City School Board (File photo) To the editor: Last week, Alexandria City Public Schools began a conversation with the community...
Your View: Making her Mayorship count
By Eileen Cassidy Rivera, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: A year ago, my friend, Allison Silberberg, was sworn in as Alexandria’s mayor. Having served as...
Your View: Don’t disregard residents on Alfred Street Baptist Church
By Pamela Zitron, Alexandria (File photo) To the editor: This letter is not about your approval of the Alfred Street Baptist Church design, structure or mass....
The Business Plan: The imperative to stay current
By Bill Reagan Over the past year, there was considerable discussion about the impact of online competition on Alexandria small businesses. To be sure, Amazon...
My View: Trump takes the reins
By Denise Dunbar Eight years ago I wrote a column entitled “Obama takes the reins” (January 22, 2009) that assessed the new president’s inaugural speech....
Senior Corner: Enhancing Alexandria’s age friendliness
By Jane King According to a recent survey of Alexandrians completed by AARP, the majority of residents age 50 and above want to stay in...
My View: A wish for 2017 — Let’s reveal what we have veiled
By Denise Dunbar I have always found long car rides to be great fodder for reflection. We passed countless signs saying “See Rock City” and “South...