Dairy Godmother closes in Del Ray

By Erich Wagner (Courtesy photo)

After more than 15 years, Del Ray custard shop The Dairy Godmother will not reopen this spring, owner Liz Davis said in a message on Facebook Thursday.

The shop shut down for the winter on January 8, which is now the longtime business’ effective closing date.

Davis said she would like to sell the business and its associated equipment and trademarks, although she is currently out of the country.

“While the almost 17 years of owning The Dairy Godmother have brought me great joy, I will not be reopening in the spring,” she said on Facebook.

The Dairy Godmother was known for offering standard flavors like vanilla and chocolate as well as fresh and more complicated concoctions that varied daily.