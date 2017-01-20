Your View: Get involved politically with the upcoming Women’s March on Washington

By Jonathan Krall, Alexandria (File photo)

To the editor:

I am writing to encourage Alexandrians to march in the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday. Most U.S. citizens support women’s rights, but we won’t get what we want unless we speak up. Simply waking up every four years and voting isn’t enough. Patriotic citizens must get involved.

To that end, I have been working with Grassroots Alexandria, a nonpartisan volunteer group that helps individuals work more effectively on their political issues of choice.

In my own advocacy work, persistent, supportive groups of citizens have changed the direction of City Hall. I have watched similar efforts succeed in Richmond and in Washington, D.C.

In truth, only cynics believe that political work lives up to its nasty stereotype. Instead, political work brings citizens together in very positive ways. This is what my friends at the Women’s March on Washington are working to accomplish.

For more on the March, visit www.wmwvirginia.org. To march with fellow Alexandria residents on January 21, write to grassrootsalexandria@gmail.com. Men are encouraged to march as well.