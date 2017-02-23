Man charged in connection with Del Ray stabbing

A 45-year-old Alexandria man was arrested Sunday and charged with malicious wounding after police said he stabbed a man at around 8 p.m. in the 3800 block of Mount Vernon Avenue.

The suspect, Melvin Farmer, knew the victim, who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Alexandria Police Department spokeswoman Crystal Nosal.

Nosal said that the incident occurred outside, but could not provide specifics as to what led to the assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department’s non-emergency number at 703-746-4444.