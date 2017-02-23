Man robbed in own apartment in Potomac Yard

A 22-year-old Alexandria man was assaulted and robbed by four suspects in his apartment in the 2900 block of Main Line Blvd. at around 2 a.m. Monday morning, police said.

Department spokeswoman Crystal Nosal said that the victim knew one of the suspects, and electronics were stolen from the apartment. Most of the suspects have since been arrested, and more details will be forthcoming.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the non-emergency number of the Alexandria Police Department at 703-746-4444. – James Cullum