Officials link Navy Federal Credit Union robberies

By James Cullum

The man who robbed the Navy Federal Credit Union at 3725 Jefferson Davis Highway earlier this month is suspected of robbing a Navy Federal in Arlington just four days later.

“We believe the two suspects are the same person in the Alexandria robbery and the Arlington robbery,” Alexandria Police Department spokeswoman Crystal Nosal said. “Both banks are Navy Federal and the suspect appears similar in surveillance images.”

The most recent robbery occurred at 11:40 a.m. at the Navy Federal at 875 N. Randolph St. in Arlington on February 10. The suspect handed the teller a note and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash without incident. He was described as a white man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and wearing black sunglasses and a heavy brown North Face jacket.

At 9:17 a.m. on February 6, a suspect wearing a black knit cap and aviator sunglasses robbed the Navy Federal in Alexandria. The suspect handed the teller a note and, just as in Arlington, did not imply or display a weapon. He was described as a thin white man around 6 feet 2 inches tall. Officials said he fled the scene in a car and allegedly threw evidence into the Crystal City area of Arlington County.

The FBI is offering $5,000 for information that can lead to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the suspect. Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents call detectives Brad Cecchetti of Alexandria at 703-746-6858 or Roseann Munizza of Arlington at 703-228-4171. – James Cullum