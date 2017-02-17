Southside 815 sister opens in Del Ray

By James Cullum (Photo/James Cullum)

Love is in the air at Northside 10, Del Ray’s newest neighborhood bar and restaurant at 10 E. Glebe Rd. It is the sister location to Old Town staple Southside 815, where a majority of the owners have found their significant others.

“I’ve seen the children of couples that I’ve introduced at Southside,” co-owner Greg Dushaw said. “I met my wife at Southside and that’s where [co-owners] Teresa and Kevin also met.”

Northside 10 opened last month, and was formerly home to French restaurant Chez Andree, which closed last year after being in business for more than 50 years. Dushaw said owners Meridian Place Foods Group spent nine months and $500,000 on a complete renovation.

Restaurant partners Teresa and Kevin Keefer live in southern Maryland, manage the bar and kitchen and pull double-duty by cooking and tending bar at Southside 815.

“My parents never took us out to eat, so it was always a really special occasion to go out,” Teresa Keefer said. “God put me here to be in this industry. The morning sounds compared to the evening sounds. Once that first server comes in the door, the whole dynamic changes.”

Teresa Keefer, a graduate of the culinary school at Johnston and Wales University, began her career in 2001 as a server at Southside 815 and became the executive chef the following year.

“I always knew I wanted to open a restaurant, but before I did that I wanted to know what was going on in the back of the restaurant to get to the front,” she said. “And people are very vocal about what they want. Right now we’re expanding our vegetarian options.”

Kevin Keefer said he and the staff focus on building community connections and dedicated customer service.

“Our customers are our friends, and you’re good to your friends,” he said. “We’ve actually helped at least 20 people move over the years.”

You can expect to spend about $60 for a date at Northside 10, and find some of the Southside 815 staples, including generous brunch portions, the Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich and a Reuben, made up of eight ounces of homemade short rib pastrami on two slices of toasted rye, two slices of Gruyere cheese, homemade Russian dressing and sauerkraut.

Northside 10 has rooms available for parties and events up to 30 people, and is open 11:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.