ACPS to close Wednesday, citing staff leave requests

By James Cullum and Erich Wagner (File photo)

Alexandria City Public Schools officials announced Monday that the school district will be closed Wednesday, citing more than 300 staff requests for the day off, coinciding with the planned Day Without Women protest across the country.

“This is not a decision that was made lightly,” Schools Superintendent Alvin Crawley said in a statement. “The decision is based solely on our ability to provide sufficient staff to cover all our classrooms, and the impact of high staff absenteeism on student safety and delivery of instruction. It is not based on a political stance or position.”

The day will be considered a teacher work day for all staff, and students will not be required to make up the day at the end of the year.

The district still will provide breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for all students who come in at the following schools: Patrick Henry Elementary School, Jefferson-Houston School, Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology, William Ramsay Elementary School, Francis Hammond Middle School and T.C. Williams.

All Campagna Center early childhood education programs will go on as scheduled, as well as all after-school programs. The center’s before-school program at Samuel Tucker and James K. Polk elementary schools are cancelled.

All recreation programs at city schools and all after-school activities will go on as planned, officials said.