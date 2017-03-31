Inova Alexandria Hospital CEO Gets Promotion

By James Cullum

Susan Carroll, an Inova senior vice president and the CEO of Inova Alexandria Hospital, has been promoted as the Regional Executive Officer over Inova Alexandria and Inova Mount Vernon Hospitals.

The promotion comes after the retirement of H. Patrick Walters, the CEO of Inova Loudoun Hospital. His position was filled by Deborah Addo, the former chief operating officer and senior vice president of Meritus Health in Hagerstown, Maryland.

“After 30 years of outstanding service with Inova in various capacities, Walters’ retirement provided an opportunity for Deborah and Susan who are uniquely qualified leaders with specific skill sets amenable to their respective hospital communities,” said Mark Stauder, President and COO of Inova in a statement. “Assisting Susan will be CEOs at each facility, assuring the Inova Alexandria and Inova Mount Vernon communities will continue to enjoy leadership specifically dedicated to their unique healthcare considerations. Clearly, these appointments demonstrate our strong commitment to each of the communities we are privileged to serve.”

The appointments also mean that the search for a new CEO of Inova Alexandria Hospital has begun.

“I have the advantage of being a native of Alexandria,” said Carroll. “To have the opportunity to continue the work at Alexandria and now engage with the care and services at Inova Mount Vernon, we will achieve exceptional care for both communities – enhancing the strengths, outreach and outcomes of each.”

Carroll, who lives in Ashbury with her husband and two children, has over two decades of experience as a health care executive, is the former chief operating officer at Inova Loudoun Hospital and Vice President of the Inova Cancer Institute and Inova Translational Medicine Institute. She has masters’ degrees in health management and business administration, and is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

