Slideshow: Scenes at the 2017 Historic Garden Week Tour

The 84th Historic Garden Week Tour might have been held on a gray weekend, but the colors were still vibrant at the historic homes residents opened to the public.

Preparations started by Friday morning, when flowers began to fill the entryways of five Old Town homes. Members of the Garden Club of Alexandria and Hunting Creek Garden Club arrived soon after and began preparing arrangements for the annual historic home and garden tour on April 22.

The Garden Club of Alexandria was the lead club this year and responsible for finding properties in the northeast quadrant of Old Town, while the 2017 tour co-chairs were Mary Elizabeth Paul Duke and Hartley Hobson Wensing.

Photographers Louise Krafft and James Cullum got an inside look at the homes included on the tour. Click through the slideshow for an closer view.