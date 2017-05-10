ACPS superintendent resigns after four years

Alexandria City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alvin Crawley submitted his resignation to the school board on Wednesday, nearly four years after taking the position.

His last day is July 28, and the school board is expected to make public their search process for a new superintendent in the coming weeks. Crawley has, meanwhile, accepted a professor position at George Mason University, and will start work this fall.

School Board Chair Ramee Gentry said that Crawley did an outstanding job. Crawley thanked the school board, staff and community for their support and said that, while sad to leave, he is also ready for a change of pace.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenges that the past four years have brought,” he said in a statement. “It is with mixed feelings that I have decided to take the next step in my career.”