Alexandria man dead after weekend shooting at local hotel

By James Cullum | jcullum@alextimes.com
A 28-year-old Alexandria man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting early Saturday morning at the Extended Stay America hotel at 200 block of Bluestone Road.
Desmond A. Roseboro died on Sunday, after being shot at around 2:15 a.m.
Police found Roseboro, and a 35-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman who were also shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
This is the first homicide in Alexandria this year.
Police did not disclose a suspect description, a motive or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Will Oakley at 703-746-6606. Callers may remain anonymous.