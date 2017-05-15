Alexandria man dead after weekend shooting at local hotel

A 28-year-old Alexandria man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting early Saturday morning at the Extended Stay America hotel at 200 block of Bluestone Road.Desmond A. Roseboro died on Sunday, after being shot at around 2:15 a.m.Police found Roseboro, and a 35-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman who were also shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.This is the first homicide in Alexandria this year.Police did not disclose a suspect description, a motive or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Will Oakley at 703-746-6606. Callers may remain anonymous.