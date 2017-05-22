Bishop Ireton women’s lacrosse team wins state championship

By James Cullum | jcullum@alextimes.com

The Bishop Ireton Cardinals dethroned the St. Stephens and St. Agnes Saints 9-8 in overtime to win the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association state championship game on Saturday in Warrenton. It was the fourth state final in a row that BI has faced its rival, which resulted in losing last year and, before that, winning back-to-back championships.

The Saints rallied late to tie the game, but Bishop Ireton midfielder Madison Mote scored the winning overtime goal.

Bishop Ireton ended its season at 17-5, which represents a major comeback from earlier in the season, when they were 6-5. The team bounced back with 13 consecutive wins. B.I. defeated the Richmond-based Collegiate School 14-6 on Friday to advance to the finals, and SSSAS advanced by beating Episcopal 13-1.

SSSAS finished the season 26-1.

Now in his seventh season, Bishop Ireton lacrosse head coach Rick Sofield has racked up 123 wins, and on Tuesday was named the school’s coach of the year.

“Our lacrosse program epitomizes the important lessons we believe sports teach in school,” said Bishop Ireton Athletic Director Bill Simmons in a statement. “Our athletes understand that to be exceptionally good at something in life requires a passion, a tireless work ethic, and a commitment to the task and to your colleagues. We strive to set that example as adult mentors. When your effort and attitude are consistently right, something of which you have control, good things can happen. When you do that, winning can happen.”