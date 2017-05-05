City Council votes to approve historic tax increase

By James Cullum | jcullum@alextimes.com

The Alexandria City Council on Thursday voted 6-1 to adopt a $728.1 million general fund fiscal year 2018 budget.

The budget is a 7.3 percent increase over last year’s budget, and raises the city’s real property tax rate to $1.13 per $100 of assessed value – an unprecedented 5.7-cent increase, which was first proposed last month by Vice Mayor Justin Wilson.

Mayor Allison Silberberg was the lone dissenting vote and said after the budget passage that the 5.7 percent increase was too high a burden on Alexandria taxpayers.

“This is far too much a burden on our citizens all at once. To me, this is just not acceptable,” said Silberberg at the meeting. She added that the original budget proposal from City Manager Mark Jinks, which included a 2.7-cent real estate tax increase, was proactive and prudent. “Make no mistake. It’s a historic tax rate increase.”

Wilson said that the city needs a new budget process and is interested in pursuing multi-year budgets for council.

“The budget asks a lot of our taxpayers, no doubt about it. I understand the impact,” Wilson said. “In the end, this came down to a choice: for a significant revenue increase this year or a much more painful revenue increases in the future and much more expensive ones.”

For Alexandria taxpayers, the budget means paying an average increase of $459 in taxes and fees next fiscal year, which begins on July 1. The total would have been $70 higher, except the city waived the first installment of the biannually billed storm water fee to give itself time to establish processes for accepting payments from residents.

The budget includes $242.6 million for the Alexandria City Public School system to tackle long-delayed capital improvement projects as capacity problems continue to weigh on schools throughout the city.

Council also approved the creation of a joint Ad Hoc Alexandria Municipal Facilities Plan Steering Committee to work with the city manager to prioritize and coordinate capital spending within the city and school system.

“It’s not fun whatsoever to raise taxes,” said Alexandria City Councilman John Chapman. “As unfortunate as it is, we are the generation to set Alexandria on its path forward.”

Look for a full story on the impact of city council’s vote in the May 11 edition of the Alexandria Times.