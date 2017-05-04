Hotel Indigo opens on Alexandria’s waterfront

Hotel Indigo, located on the 200 block of South Union Street, is open to the public after years of debate and opposition toward Carr Hospitality’s redevelopment of the waterfront area.

Hotel Indigo, which is owned by InterContinental Hotels Group, the parent company of Holiday Inn, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, first announced its Old Town Alexandria location in mid-2014. Though IHG manages the hotel, Carr Hospitality retains ownership of the building.

The hotel is part of a larger redevelopment of the waterfront, spearheaded by Carr, that includes residential and retail development in addition to Hotel Indigo. Public hearings on Carr’s proposal for the property began in early 2014.

The hotel includes 121 rooms in all, including 43 waterfront-facing rooms, 67 city-facing rooms and 10 patio-facing rooms. Restaurant Hummingbird Bar & Kitchen, run by Chef Cathal Armstrong of Restaurant Eve, Eamonn’s, PX and Society Fair, is also located onsite. The restaurant features a seafood-centric menu, a raw bar, a full cocktail menu and will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch.

Other amenities in the hotel include a library, an outdoor patio and a small market in the lobby stocked with baked goods from Together We Bake and Society Fair, beer from Port City Brewing Co. and candy from Bluprint Chocolates. The hotel also offers a fitness center, a business center and two meeting rooms.