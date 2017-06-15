As FBI investigates, site of Alexandria shooting remains blocked off

As the FBI continue to investigate the scene of the Wednesday morning shooting that injured five people, including Rep. Steve Scalise, the house majority whip, Monroe Avenue remains a crime scene and the site of an active investigation.

The avenue remains closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic between Route 1 and DeWitt Streets. The YMCA, Aldi’s and the Monroe Avenue CVS across from the shooting scene are all closed.

An Alexandria sheriff’s deputy on location said they were initially told the road would be closed for 36 hours, but 33 hours after the shooting, it appears they are more than three hours away from wrapping up the crime scene investigation.

In the video above, FBI investigators carry material from the crime scene to a mobile lab.