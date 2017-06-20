Carluccio’s closes Old Town restaurant

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

Carluccio’s has closed its Old Town location at 100 King St. that opened with much fanfare just over two years ago.

The Italian market concept restaurant, which is based in the U.K. and has a number of locations in the U.K. and Ireland, opened its first U.S. location in Old Town and, shortly after in early 2016, opened a second U.S. location in Bethesda. On Tuesday morning, hours after it was scheduled to open at 7 a.m., the restaurant remained closed, with a sign attached the door reading “We will be closed today. Sorry for the inconvenience!”

It appears the Bethesda location of Carluccio’s has closed as well. Calls to the Old Town and Bethesda locations of Carluccio’s were not answered. In addition, Carluccio’s U.S. website is down.

Carluccio’s departure from 100 King St. leaves a sizable vacancy along Old Town’s prime commercial corridor. The 150-seat restaurant was occupying a 6,500-square-foot space.