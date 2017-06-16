Following Alexandria shooting, lawmakers come together for Congressional Baseball Game for Charity

By Evan Berkowitz | evanjberkowitz@gmail.com

One day after a shooting at Eugene Simpson Field in Del Ray that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and four others, a record crowd watched at Nationals Park in Washington as nearly 60 members of Congress gathered to show the world, per President Donald Trump’s video message, that “the game will go on.”

Trump once more praised Capitol police, as well as Alexandria first responders, for their actions following the shooting, which rocked the quiet ball field next to the YMCA on East Monroe Avenue early Wednesday morning.

“By playing tonight, you are showing the world that we will not be intimidated by threats, acts of violence or assaults on our democracies,” Trump said in a recording shown shortly after the ceremonial first pitch. “I know you will all be playing extra-hard tonight for Steve.”

Scalise (R-La.) remained in critical condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center as tributes to him poured in from the stands and on the field during the 2017 Congressional Baseball Game for Charity.

On Wednesday afternoon, Scalise’s surgeon, Dr. Jack Sava, told reporters the congressman’s internal bleeding was controlled and his vitals had stabilized, according to Politico. Further surgery to “manage abdominal injuries and bone injuries” will be required, Sava said, and Scalise remains in critical condition, Politico reported.

Some of the nearly 25,000 attendees Thursday night held “Scalise Strong” posters and signs reading “Geaux Scalise,” borrowing the Louisiana State University tradition.

Multiple congressional leaders in attendance, including House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sported LSU gear, as did Republican left fielder Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and others. Traditionally, players wear the uniforms of their local professional or college team.

The crowd chanted “USA! USA!” before lawmakers from both teams gathered to pray near second base, the field position where usual-shortstop Scalise was shot.

The environment was one of strength and support, solemn during moments of prayer, reflection and silence but united in a commitment to the victims, the country and the national pastime.

Legendary former New York Yankees Manager Joe Torre delivered the game ball from an Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale to Special Agent David Bailey, a Capitol police officer injured by shrapnel during the firefight between Capitol police and shooter James T. Hogkinson, who later died in custody.

Bailey, on crutches, threw a one-bounce first pitch to Roberto Clemente Jr. before Trump’s video address.

“In Washington, we have our disagreements, but we all agree that we are here to serve this nation we love and the people who call it home,” Trump said. “I leave you with three great American words that for generations have torn down barriers, built bridges of unity and defied those who have sought to pull us apart: Ladies and gentlemen, Let’s play ball!”

Ryan and Pelosi, along with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) offered an in-person “Play Ball” shortly after.

Following a top of the first in which the GOP jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, the Democrats quickly answered, taking a 3-2 advantage through a scoreless second before piling on four more runs in the fourth.

The Republicans, who shook a seven-year losing streak when they won last year’s contest, wouldn’t score again.

Rep. Cedric Richard, Scalise’s Louisiana colleague from across the aisle, led off the bottom fifth with a long triple to left, prompting a GOP pitching change to Rep. Patrick Meehan of Pennsylvania.

Richard was brought home on a fielding error that scored two runs before California’s Rep. Linda Sánchez — one of two women on the rosters — walked on a full count. Sánchez wore No. IX, in honor of the federal title that outlawed sex discrimination in federally-funded education, including athletics.

Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.), the other female player, hit an RBI single to give the Democrats an 11-2 advantage before a GOP double play retired the side. The score wouldn’t move again, and after seven innings, the Democrats emerged victorious.

At the close though, Democrats reminded attendees that all players, no matter the party affiliation, were on “Team Scalise.” Democratic manager Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania immediately handed over the coveted trophy to his Republican counterpart, Rep. Joe Barton of Texas.

“I talked to my team,” Doyle said, “and what the Democrats would like to do is give you this trophy for Steve Scalise’s office.”

Barton was at Simpson Field Wednesday when shots rang out in Del Ray. His sons, 10-year-old Jack and his older son, Brad, were also present. According to media reports, Jack hid under an automobile during the shooting.

Barton seemed to smile softly at the gesture, taking the trophy from Doyle in his red Texas Rangers uniform.

But, he had a friendly baseball jab for the Democratic squad after a lopsided contest: “We won’t be as nice next year!”