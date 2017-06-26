Opinion: 130 businesses oppose BID

To the editor:
We, the undersigned businesses and property owners, do not support the business improvement district as it is proposed and urge the city council to oppose it. Old Town Alexandria is a brand that other jurisdictions want to emulate because of its history and unique businesses. There has not been enough time for the affected community to truly study the BID. There also hasn’t been enough effort to gather the viewpoints of all the affected businesses and property owners. We urge the city council to oppose the BID ordinance during consideration on Saturday.
3 Sisters
532YOGA
A Center for Relationships
Alexandria Counseling Center
Alexandria Cupcake
Alexandria Myotherapy, Inc.
Altura Wine & Gourmet
Always Sunny Nails & Spa
An American In Paris
Art Studio 101
Art Underfoot
Arzum Barber Shop
Azar Salon
Barre3 Old Town
BC Partnership
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
PenFed Realty
Bilbo Baggins Restaurant
Bloomers
Blüprint Chocolatiers
Brahm & Powell Opticians
Bread & Chocolate
Buchanan & Kiguel
Cameron Executive Suites
Caphe Banh Mi
Casayork Property Management, LLC
Cavalier Antiques
CBP8 Partnership
Charles R. Hooff Inc.
Chatree Antiques
Chinoiserie
City Kitchen
Taverna Cretekou
Dash’s
Diva Designer Consignment
Eamonn’s A Dublin Chipper / PX
ETM3 Partnership
Faccia Luna
Fontaine Caffe & Creperie
Gallery Lafayette
Gary’s Valet
G for Hair
Glynn Jones Salon
GMD Solutions, Inc.
Gourmet Center & Delicatessen
Gossypia
GRAPE + BEAN
Helen Olivia Flowers
Henry Street Antiques
Home on Cameron
Hummingbird Bar & Kitchen
Ian Lowrie
Il Porto
Indus Imports
Irish Walk
Izalia Laser Aesthetic Spa
John Crouch, Tobacconist
- Aubrey Flowers
Kingdom Dry Cleaners & Alterations
King Street Blues
King Street Cafe
La Bergerie
La Fromagerie Cheese and Wine Bistro
Lake Tana Ethiopian Hand Craft Shop
The Lamplighter
Lapel
Lawrence D. Miller & Co.
L.E. Peabody & Associates, Inc.
The Light Horse Restaurant
Local Colour Old Town
Lotus Bloom
The Lucky Knot
lululemon Old Town
MacLeod Title & Escrow Co., Inc.
Marcela’s Yoga Boutique
Market Square Shop
Mark R. Yoo Architect PLLC
Mary C. Ray LCSW, ACSW, SEP-
Ray Consulting
Monday’s Child
Museum Framing
Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster Barbecue
NanoTech
National Council for Adoption
Nearman Financial Consulting
Nickell’s & Scheffler
Old Town Barber
Old Town Deli
Old Town Nails & Spa
Old Town Shoe & Luggage Repair
OM-Tibet
OTV, Inc.
Patrick’s Home & Fine Linens
Pazazz Hair Salon
Periwinkle
Pines of Florence
Principle Gallery
Project SAFE: Strategies Aimed at
Family Empowerment
Ramparts Tavern
Raul’s Menswear
Red Mei
Redmon, Peyton, & Braswell, LLP
Restaurant Eve
Richard A. Dezio, Esq.,
Richard A. Dezio, P.C.
Rob Cannon Photo
Rock It Grill
Royal Nail
Sacred Circle
Salon Amarti
Sand & Steel Fitness
Serafino
Shooter McGee’s
Silver Parrot
Society Fair
Solage Hair Salon
Southside 815
Studio 101
Stylists@North
Targeted Creative Communications
The Antique Guild
The Glass Stache
The Pita House
The Physical Therapy Zone
The UPS Store
Tiny Dancers LLC
TJ Stone
TOP Services
TSALT
Uptowner Café
Van Bommel Antiek Haus
Van Hair Stylists
Vaso’s Restaurant
Vintage Mirage
Wayne Fisher’s American Design
Your Life Energy Holistic Center
Property Owners:
1020 Duke Street, LLC, 1020 Duke Street
604 King Street, Inc., 604 King Street
a la Lucia
Alex and Andrea Plotis, 213 King Street
Art Nalls, 924 King Street
Barton’s Royal Street Properties, LLC, 115-117 S. Royal Street
Bourse, LLC, 808 King Street
Boyd Walker, 818-820 King St, 1307 King St, and 200 Commerce Street
Chuck Johnson, 225 N. Washington Street
Craig Miller, 409 South Washington Street
Crilley Warehouse, LP, 218 N. Lee Street
Dan Hazelwood, 106 S. Columbus Street
Douglas Dear and Paul Aanonsen, 110 South Pitt LLC
DW Associates
Elinor Coleman, 117 S. Columbus Street
Elizabeth Mason, 111 S. Columbus Street
FHL Investment, LLC, 1609 King Street
Frank Fannon, 1101 Duke St., 220 S. Henry Street
Garbis Muradian 117 South Henry
HK Alexandria Investment, LLC, 720 King Street
Kamil Property Management, LLC, 631 King Street/105-109 N. Washington Street
King Alex, LLC, 710 King Street
Leexandria, LLC, 218 N. Lee Street
Lisa Brock, 403 South Washington Street
Lisa Capobianco, 100 Ross Alley
Lynn Turner, 316 Commerce Street
Mary and Robert Ray, 400 Prince Street
Mary Potier, 1314 King Street
Mel & Oud, LC, 1104 King Street
Michael Armellino 206, 208 and 210 Queen Street
Old Town Crilley, LLC, 218 N. Lee Street
Raul Viteri, 100, 101 and 1017 King Street
Robert & Amanda Lasker, 325 Cameron St., 1321-25 King St., and 1607 King Street
Robert & Donna Rathe, 621 S. Washington Street
Robert King, 206/208 King Street
Rodrigo Restkepo 822 King Street & 824 King Street
Ronald & Gwendolyn Carlberg, 413 N. Washington Street
Steve Nearman, 1005 Cameron Street
Tarek Moukalled, 717-719 King Street
Tim Shaheen & Lawrence Miller, 121 S. Royal Street
Vicki Warren, 121 and 125 S. Union Street
Wellington & Janet Goddin 1125-31 King Street and 107 N Fayette St
Woldulig Washington, LLC, 309 S. Washington Street