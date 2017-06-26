Opinion: 130 businesses oppose BID

To the editor:

We, the undersigned businesses and property owners, do not support the business improvement district as it is proposed and urge the city council to oppose it. Old Town Alexandria is a brand that other jurisdictions want to emulate because of its history and unique businesses. There has not been enough time for the affected community to truly study the BID. There also hasn’t been enough effort to gather the viewpoints of all the affected businesses and property owners. We urge the city council to oppose the BID ordinance during consideration on Saturday.

3 Sisters

532YOGA

A Center for Relationships

Alexandria Counseling Center

Alexandria Cupcake

Alexandria Myotherapy, Inc.

Altura Wine & Gourmet

Always Sunny Nails & Spa

Property Owners :

1020 Duke Street, LLC, 1020 Duke Street

604 King Street, Inc., 604 King Street

