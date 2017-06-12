Pedestrian struck in Old Town over the weekend

A pedestrian was struck in a traffic crash in Old Town on Saturday night, Alexandria police reported in a news release.

The accident, which occurred at the intersection of Washington and Wilkes streets, resulted in serious, but non-life threatening injuries for the victim, who was transported to the hospital after the collision. The southbound lane at Washington and Wolfe Street was subsequently closed, though it was reopened later that evening.

No further updates on the victim’s status were immediately available and the driver’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story.