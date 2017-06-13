Three Del Ray restaurants win accolades

Three Del Ray restaurants are getting praise for what they’re bringing to the table, hot off of Taste of Del Ray.

Junction Bakery & Bistro and Stomping Ground both landed a place on the Washington Post’s recent list of the “40 most essential restaurant dishes of 2017.”

Junction won for its “general tso’s cauliflower,” a vegetarian and vegan friendly version of a Chinese takeout favorite. Stomping Ground, meanwhile, won for its “Not So Classic” fried chicken biscuit, which pairs a classic southern sandwich with za’atar, hot sauce, honey, red onion and tahini.

They aren’t the only Mount Vernon Avenue restaurants winning praise.

Late in May, Holy Cow also gained recognition from the Washington Post for its “The Southern” burger, which tops its beef with pimento cheese, Cajun remoulade and a fried green tomato.