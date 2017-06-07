Suspect charged in assault, robbery at King Street Metro station

The Alexandria Police Department has apprehended and charged the suspect who assaulted and robbed a victim at the King Street Metro station on the intersection of King Street and Commonwealth Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Anthony Cooper, 29, is charged with robbery and malicious wounding.

The suspect assaulted an adult female victim and stole the victim’s purse at 7:24 on Wednesday morning, according to police spokeswoman Laura Binz.

The incident comes just a few days after a robbery at the intersection of King Street and Daingerfield Road in close proximity to the King Street Metro station. The suspect in that robbery stole belongings and cash.