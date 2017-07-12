ACPS appoints interim superintendent

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

As outgoing Superintendent Alvin Crawley’s departure date nears, Alexandria City Public Schools has appointed a new face to lead the organization as a search for Crawley’s replacement goes on.

Lois F. Berlin, Ph.D., a past superintendent of Falls Church City Public Schools, will serve as interim superintendent starting July 24.

Berlin spent much of her career with ACPS, as an associate superintendent for curriculum and instruction, principal of George Mason Elementary School for six years and principal of Jefferson-Houston Elementary School for four years before it became a K-8 institution.

Berlin is currently serving as executive director for Washington Area School Study Council, a group that includes both active and retired superintendents from the Washington D.C. area, Northern Virginia and Maryland who meet for discussion. She’s also served as a trainer for principals in the surrounding area.

Berlin holds a master’s degree in early childhood and special education from George Washington University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Virginia Tech.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Berlin join ACPS at this important time to help support the ongoing rollout of the ACPS 2020 Strategic Plan while we continue our search for a new superintendent. Dr. Berlin brings 40 years of education leadership experience to this role, as well as background knowledge of ACPS through her past administrative positions across the school division. We are confident she is the right person to lead ACPS at this time,” School Board Chair Ramee Gentry said in a news release.

Berlin will start at ACPS on July 24, which will allow her to train with Crawley before his departure to become faculty at George Mason University’s College of Education and Human Development. She will become the interim superintendent on July 31.