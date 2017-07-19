Updated: Arrest made after Eisenhower Avenue “road rage” shooting

By Evan Berkowitz | eberkowitz@alextimes.com

An arrest has been made following the shooting that left one woman seriously injured Wednesday morning in an incident the Alexandria Police Department described as a case of road rage.

Police charged Ernest Stickell, 58, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was taken into custody by Maryland State Police this afternoon.

The shooting occurred at 7:56 a.m., according to the police department. The victim, a 33-year-old resident of Bladensburg, Maryland, remains hospitalized in stable condition at Inova Fairfax Hospital after being shot in the neck and back, according to the Alexandria Fire Department.

The unnamed female victim was driving the car, according to the fire department. A male passenger in the victim’s car didn’t sustain injuries. Police said the victim was “able to walk and speak” after the shooting, The Washington Post reported.

Her vehicle was a black Chevrolet SUV, the passenger window of which was shot out, WJLA reported. “Multiple” bullet holes were visible in its windshield as well, WJLA said.

The suspect fled the scene, the Eisenhower Connector in the 4600 block of Eisenhower Avenue near Clermont Drive, in a vehicle after the incident. Fairfax County’s police helicopter assisted Alexandria police in the search, spokeswoman Crystal Nosal said.

During the investigation, police had a description of the vehicle they were searching for, but did not release it to the public.

It’s not clear where in Maryland the Maryland State Police apprehended Stickell.

Police activity should be expected in the area as the investigation continues, the department said. Alexandria City Public Schools rerouted one bus from the area this morning, according to ACPS spokeswoman Helen Lloyd.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.