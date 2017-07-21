Woman dies after malicious wounding two weeks prior

An Alexandria woman has died after a malicious wounding that happened on the evening of July 10.

The Alexandria Police Department responded to reports of an unconscious woman on the ground outside of a building in the 4900 block of Seminary Road at around 11:42 p.m. on that Monday evening.

The woman was unconscious when officers arrived at the scene and she was transported to an area hospital. The suspect, who police named as Alexandria resident Robert Coleman, 26, reportedly assaulted the victim, Fedelia Montiel Benitiez, 39, when she was leaving a convenience store in the building.

Montiel Benitiez died as a result of her injuries at a hospital on Thursday. Her death has been determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be homicide.

Coleman, who was arrested on July 11, is charged with malicious wounding.