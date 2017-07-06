MOM’s Organic Market to reopen in Alexandria this weekend

Regional grocery chain MOM’s Organic Market will reopen its Alexandria location at 3831 Mt. Vernon Ave. this weekend after months of renovation.

The store will have a number of new features to debut when it reopens Thursday.

One of the biggest changes is the addition of the Naked Lunch, an all-organic, in-store vegetarian restaurant serving entrees like cauliflower steaks and sushi bowls and organic raw juices, like green ginger and green tea glory.

MOM’s Organic Market has opened other Naked Lunch outposts in its stores, including its Arlington location. Craft beer fans will also be able to get their fill of limited-batch seasonal beers at a rotating growler station.

The store has expanded its footprint by 50 percent, which will allow for more variety in its product selection. The store will now offer sustainable insect proteins for adventurous

eaters, Global Organic Textile Standard certified-organic pillows and mattresses and a backyard beekeeping section for apiarists.

Customers will also find a new liquid bulk section, which allows them to buy things like oil, vinegar and honey in their desired quantity. Bulk household cleaners, detergents and hand soaps will also be available.

The health and wellness section in the store has also been expanded and now offers bulk herbs and body care products, as well as GOTS-certified clothing.

The new store will also include a recycling center, free car charging stations and work from local muralist Jarrett Ferrier.

The store will host a reopening event this weekend, between July 7 and 9. The event will include organic foods vendors and local breweries, as well as live music, tastings, kids’ activities, henna art and giveaways.

MOM’s, which was founded in 1987 by Scott Nash, has five locations throughout Virginia, one location in D.C. and nine throughout Maryland.