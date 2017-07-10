Updated: Police identify victim of fatal Old Town accident

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

Police are investigating an accident in Old Town that resulted in one death and one serious injury over the weekend.

The accident, which took place in the 300 block of S. Henry St., occurred around 3:11 a.m. on July 8, according to a news release. The police’s initial investigation reveals that Simon Pedro Urbino-Vasquez, 27, a Fairfax County resident, lost control of his vehicle while driving southbound on S. Henry St. Urbino-Vasquez had at least two passengers in the car.

One of the passengers, identified by police as Jose Wuilver Urbina-Vasquez, a 24-year-old resident of Silver Spring, Maryland, died from injuries on the scene. Another passenger, a 24-year-old resident of Fairfax County, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The name of the injured passenger hasn’t been released.

The driver, Urbino-Vasquez, sustained minor injuries, but refused medical treatment on the scene.

Following the incident, Urbino-Vasquez has been charged with DUI-related vehicular manslaughter and is being held without bond.