Updated: Suspect charged in assault of APD officer

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Old Town at 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of King and St. Asaph streets, police reported at around 7:47 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred when police responded to a call reporting a disorderly man who was in the midst of attempting to smash in car windows around the Old Town intersection. The suspect, which police named as Clyde Eugene Reynolds, 51, of no fixed address, assaulted the first officer who responded to the scene, striking her in the head, according to a news release.

After the assault, the officer, who has not been named, discharged one round from her weapon. No one was injured as a result of the officer’s shot. Reynolds was taken into custody in the aftermath of the incident.

The officer was transported to the hospital following the assault with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, the news release said. She will be placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation concludes, as is standard protocol.

Reynolds has been charged with malicious wounding of a police officer and is being held without bond.

The incident temporarily suspended some traffic in Old Town, with several street closures in the area on Wednesday morning. Street closures in the area included King Street from N. Washington Street to S. Pitt Street and Prince Street to Cameron Street. The streets were reopened to traffic and pedestrians by 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police request that anyone with information on the incident contact Detective Loren King at 703-746-6689.