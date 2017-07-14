Paula Thompson Marshall sentenced in murder of her husband

Paula Thompson Marshall, the 48-year-old Alexandria resident convicted in April of murdering her husband, will face 14 years in the penitentiary with three years of post-release supervision, the office of the commonwealth’s attorney announced in a news release.

Marshall was convicted three months ago on April 21, 2017 for murdering husband Rolf Marshall on Oct. 5, 2016.

The murder, which occurred in the 1100 block of Duke Street, sent shockwaves through Old Town last fall. Equally as surprising as Marshall’s murder was Thompson Marshall’s motive.

Thompson Marshall got into an argument with her husband on the morning of Oct. 5 concerning whether or not their elderly Akita dog should be euthanized. Thompson Marshall shot Marshall during the argument with a .38 caliber revolver while he was sitting in what was described as his favorite easy chair. His body was turned away from Thompson Marshall in a defensive posture.

The bullet struck Marshall in the torso and, as a result, damaged several internal organs and blood vessels, which caused his death.

Thompson Marshall called police and told them the shooting was accidental, but the jury in the case dismissed her defense.

Thompson Marshall is being held in the Alexandria Adult Detention Center and will be transferred to the Department of Corrections.