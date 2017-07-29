Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown was joined by a special guest when he got on the stage at “Karaoke with Cops” on Saturday.

The event, hosted by nonprofits the Alexandria Police Foundation and SixDegrees.org at Rock It Grill, honored members of the Alexandria Police Department, including those who responded to the shooting at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park: Nicole Battaglia, Kevin Jobe and Alexander Jensen.

Members of the police department provided the entertainment – getting up on the stage to sing karaoke – while 25 percent of the proceeds from food sales went to the foundation, which provides resources to members of the police department.

When Brown got on the stage to sing “Footloose,” the theme song from the 1984 Kevin Bacon-led movie, Bacon himself joined to accompany his rendition on the guitar. His brother, Michael Bacon, who is one-half of musical group The Bacon Brothers, also joined them on stage. The co-host of the event, SixDegrees.org, was founded by Kevin Bacon.

Video courtesy Doreen Rizopoulos.