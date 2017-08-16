Man dies after car crash on Stevenson Avenue last week

An elderly man has died after a traffic crash last week in Alexandria’s Landmark area, Alexandria police said in a news release.

A 50-year-old man, who has not been named, struck Habibollah Behzadi, an 80-year-old city resident, and another pedestrian, a 76-year-old female city resident who has not been named, on Aug. 11 while driving westbound on Stevenson Avenue. The driver remained on the scene after the collision.

Behzadi died as a result of his injuries on Aug. 13. The second pedestrian is in serious but stable condition at a hospital.

Members of the Alexandria Police Department’s criminal investigations section and crash reconstruction team continue to investigate the crash and police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Detective Loren King at 703-746-6689.

Further details about the incident were not released, and police did not reveal if the driver has been taken into custody or charged.