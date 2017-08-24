Gallery: What the eclipse looked like in Alexandria

Alexandrians took a break from their schedules on Monday afternoon to view the solar eclipse.

The D.C. metro area experienced about 80 percent coverage at the eclipse’s peak at 2:42 p.m. on Monday. The eclipse began at around 1:17 p.m. and lasted until 4:01 p.m.

Several city residents submitted photos of how they took part in the first total solar eclipse that made landfall in the U.S. since 1970. See the highlights from Alexandria’s eclipse viewing by clicking through the gallery below.