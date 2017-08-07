Former Alexandria Mayor, state senator Patsy Ticer dies

Former Alexandria Mayor Patsy Ticer has died, Mayor Allison Silberberg announced in her newsletter.

Ticer served as a member of Alexandria’s city council starting in the 1980s, eventually becoming mayor of Alexandria in 1991. Starting in 1996, Ticer became a state senator for Virginia, a role which she occupied until announcing her retirement in 2011.

Silberberg shared her condolences in the email, calling Ticer “the most beloved person in our city” and a “remarkably energetic and visionary public servant.”

“For me, Patsy was a touchstone and mentor, as she was to so many others. She was always very encouraging with a big heart and endlessly astute, witty and generous,” Silberberg said in the email. “I will miss her all the days of my life. Her life was a blessing to so many of us and to our beloved, historic city.”

A number of city and commonwealth leaders made statements about Ticer’s legacy on Monday afternoon.

“For decades, Alexandria and Virginia benefited from Senator Patsy Ticer’s strong voice and leadership,” State Senator Adam P. Ebbin, who took Ticer’s seat after she retired, said in a release. “As a trailblazing public servant and Alexandria’s first woman Mayor, Patsy Ticer served as a passionate advocate for for the health, education, and welfare of children, the protection of animals, and the preservation of Virginia’s natural beauty.”

“Her grace, charm, and humility were unparalleled. Senator Ticer’s steadfast support for the rights of women and girls and her encouragement of women seeking leadership roles in public life will be part of her enduring legacy,” Ebbin continued.

Vice Mayor Justin Wilson praised Ticer’s community service on social media.

“‪Very saddened to learn of the passing of our former Mayor and Senator Patsy Ticer. Our community is much stronger for her service,” Wilson said on his Facebook page.

“The impact Patsy had on Alexandria and Virginia is incalculable, and I appreciate her personal kindness to me,” Virginia Delegate Mark Levine (D-45), said on his Facebook page. “She will be greatly missed.”

Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Ralph Northam, who is also running as the Democratic candidate in the upcoming gubernatorial race, also released a statement on her passing.

“I was honored to serve with Senator Patsy Ticer in Richmond, and I am saddened to hear of her passing,” Northam said on his Facebook page. “Senator Ticer was a well-respected public servant who made history as the first woman to be elected Mayor of Alexandria. She was an incredible advocate for children and families, and her legacy of leadership will live on for years to come.”

Funeral arrangements for Ticer are not clear at this time.

This story will be updated with further details as they become available.