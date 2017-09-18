Alexandria hit-and-run leads to series of crashes, a carjacking

A hit-and-run in Alexandria led to a domino effect of crashes in Northern Virginia on Monday evening, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

The initial hit-and-run occurred in city bounds in the westbound lanes of I-495. State police responded to the call at 6:30 p.m. A male suspect in a black sedan had struck a westbound vehicle and fled the scene.

The black sedan proceeded to hit a second vehicle in the I-495 westbound lanes, which disabled the sedan. The driver then carjacked a Virginia Department of Transportation Safety Services Patrol truck that had stopped at the scene to offer assistance, state police said.

The suspect drove the stolen truck south on I-95 and struck another vehicle. He then fled the scene and continued south until the stolen truck became disabled. At that point, the suspect fled on foot.

Fairfax County Police apprehended the suspect at a residence in the area and took him into custody “without incident.” He was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital, which police say was a precautionary measure. Police believe the suspect, who has not been named, was under the influence of an illegal substance.

Charges are pending at this time, as the crashes and carjacking are still under investigation by state police.