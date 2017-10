A bomb threat was made against the Hoffman Center on the 200 block of Swamp Fox Road, the Alexandria Police Department reported on Saturday evening.

It’s not clear which building within Hoffman Center the bomb threat was issued against. The 200 block of Swamp Fox Road includes the AMC Hoffman Center 22 movie theater and several restaurants, including the San Antonio Bar & Grill.

Police activity should be expected in the area. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.