Bomb threat in Old Town given ‘all clear’

A bomb threat made against an office building on the 600 block of Prince Street on Sunday was given the “all clear,” Alexandria police reported.

The bomb threat was made against 699 Prince St., which houses the headquarters of the Center for Missing & Exploited Children, according to reports. Police reported that they were investigating the threat at 8:39 p.m. and they gave the “all clear” at 10:35 p.m.

The incident follows a bomb threat made against the same building on Aug. 5. That investigation also ended in an “all clear” in a matter of hours.

All roads closed due to the bomb threat are reopening, according to a police statement.