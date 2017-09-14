Ivanka Trump visits Alexandria

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, visited the Alexandria Boys and Girls Club on Monday afternoon to take part in a Sept. 11 related program. Sponsored by Volunteer Alexandria, the program featured volunteers from American Legion Post 24, who talked with children from the Boys and Girls Club about being prepared in emergencies. Legion volunteers also brought along a service therapy dog and discussed how animals can help people recover from disasters.

Trump visited the club with her children. They watched a presentation on emergency preparedness and then participated in a quiz game based on preparedness answers that was led by American Legion volunteers. Trump sat on the floor with club children during the game, then posed for photos before departing.