Let’s Eat: Adventure Awaits at Balducci’s

Alexandria residents craving a culinary adventure shouldn’t look further than Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market at 600 Franklin St. Just inside the doors awaits expertly crafted, chef-prepared meals by Executive Chef Dan Manning, an experienced catering team and a bounty of fresh seafood, meat and produce selections.

Balducci’s is highlighting some of fall’s best with its restaurant-quality, chef-prepared entrées and side dishes, like apple glazed roast chicken and a delightful wheatberry salad with dried cranberries and pistachios in a red wine vinaigrette.

Don’t forget about the extensive options from its mezze bar and sushi counter, sure to delight the taste buds, while catering to your busy lifestyle.

Planning a special gathering this fall? Visit Catering Manager Stacy McChesney for your menu and party

planning needs. If you’re hosting Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur this year, then view the Jewish Holiday catering menus with items like matzoh balls in broth, potato latkes, traditional beef brisket and kosher desserts.

Visit Balduccis.com for more details, or follow on Facebook and Twitter.