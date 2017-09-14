Overnight stabbing near North Old Town results in one fatality, one injured

A stabbing that occurred overnight in North Old Town on the 900 block of North Henry Street resulted in one fatality and one individual with life-threatening injuries.

The felonious assault took place in a residence at around 1:27 a.m. The suspect, a 23-year-old male city resident who police haven’t named, stabbed Dasheria Barksdale, a 30-year-old city resident, and another 27-year-old male victim. Both were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and Barksdale died at the hospital as a result of her injuries. The second victim, who hasn’t been named, is in critical condition.

The suspect is in police custody at an area hospital with self-inflicted injuries. He is also in critical condition.

The stabbing closed down North Henry Street from Montgomery to First streets in the early morning hours.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Loren King at 703-746-6689.

Story will be updated as more details become available.