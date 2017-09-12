T.C. Williams football trounces second opponent in a row

By Jeff McQuilkin

The T.C. Williams High School varsity football team improved to 2-0 on the season with its second resounding victory in as many weeks. Following a 62-14 triumph at Park View to open the season, the Titans trounced GarField 49-0 in their home opener on Sept. 1.

“Our kids did a great job in the offseason,” second-year coach James Longerbeam said. “They worked really hard all spring and all summer and that’s why we’re off to a good start.”

Senior linebacker Erick Mejia, who at 5’8” is one of the smallest players on the team, returned a fumble for a touchdown in week one and then blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown against Gar-Field.

“He plays hard all the time,” Longerbeam added. “He never misses a practice. You can’t find a better kid. He just loves playing football.”

T.C. travels to Leesburg to take on Tuscarora (1-1) Friday at 7 p.m.