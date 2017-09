A crash on Saturday afternoon near the Arlandria neighborhood resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy, the Alexandria Police Department reported on its Twitter account.

Police reported the crash, which happened on the 3900 block of Executive Avenue, at around 5:33 p.m. Police said in a news release that the driver remained on the scene of the crash.

Police haven’t released the names of the victim or the driver.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.