City launches campaign encouraging Metro blue line use

A new city campaign aims to encourage residents to ride the blue line.

The campaign, called “Back 2 Blue,” seeks to create awareness surrounding improved rush-hour service times on the Metro. A city news release said rush hour wait times for the blue line are now about eight minutes, which is the same as wait time for yellow line service and below wait time for silver line service, which is about 12 minutes.

The blue and yellow lines both run through Alexandria’s four metro stations at Braddock Road, King Street/Old Town, Van Dorn Street and Eisenhower Avenue.

The city campaign follows Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s recent service changes, called “Back 2 Good,” which sought to improve the reliability of Metro service throughout the region.