Del Ray’s Evening Star to celebrate 20 years in business

Popular Del Ray restaurant Evening Star Cafe is celebrating two decades in business this weekend.

The longtime restaurant, which opened in 1997, will celebrate with a block party this Saturday on Mount Vernon Avenue.

The event will begin at 12 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., and will include an IPA anniversary beer brewed by D.C. brewery Bluejacket called “The Ave,” inspired by Del Ray’s main thoroughfare. Evening Star Chef Keith Cabot will serve rotisserie pig, barbecue chicken and hot dogs.

Bluejacket will also bring their draft trailer, which will offer 11 beers on tap, including a helles lager “For the Company,” kolsch “Forbidden Planet,” Belgian blonde ale “Goldfinch” and coffee stout “The Palace at 4 AM,” among others.

