Alexandria resident dead after stabbing in Howard Street residence

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com



Alexandria police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday evening on the West End. Police initially reported it as a sudden death investigation.

Police responded to a residence on the 200 block of North Howard Street at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found June Seay, a 55-year-old Alexandria resident, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is a 55-year-old male city resident, who has not been named. He is in police custody at an area hospital with self-inflicted injuries, according to police. He is in stable condition.

Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other. The suspect has been charged with the murder of Seay.

Seay’s death marks the fifth homicide in Alexandria in 2017.

The investigation into the death is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Loren King at 703-746-6689.

This is a developing story. This post will be updated as more details become available.