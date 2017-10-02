Let’s Eat: Experience global, seasonal cuisine at Palette 22

An exciting art-themed restaurant and event venue in Shirlington, Palette 22 is the perfect spot for your group to revel in conversation and good company while sharing a variety of tantalizing global cuisine. Delight in colorful, handcrafted cocktails, while enjoying an array of vibrant artwork throughout thespace. Local artists hone their craft at nearby workstations, providing an unparalleled backdrop for your visit.

Modeled after an industrial-chic artist’s loft, the restaurant features a seasonally driven menu of small plates available during both lunch and dinner. Mexican street corn is served with a light char-grill over citrus aoili and dusted with chili piquin and queso cotija. Tacos Vampiros feature delicate marinated short rib with salsa roja, chipotle salsa and queso cotija, wrapped in a double-tortilla shell melted together with pepper jack and poblano peppers.

Indulge in supple Bulgogi beef with Korean gochujang sauce, ssamjang and wrapped in fresh butter lettuce. In addition to signature menu items, the chef creates special selections to give guests something new and different to try.

Palette 22 also features a full bar, offering signature red and white sangria by the glass or the pitcher, unique, artisanal cocktails, an extensive wine list of international varietal and craft and small-batch beers on tap.

Visit Palette for their immensely popular weekend Bottomless Brunch for just $25 per person, Happy Hour Sunday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and endless tacos on Thursday evenings for $22.22 – or contact us to host your next private event.

Location: The Village at Shirlington, 4053 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, VA 22206

Neighborhood: Shirlington

Owner: Alexandria Restaurant Partners Year

Opened: February 2016

Type of Food: An eclectic menu of globally inspired small plates

Hours: Monday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Friday 11:30 to 1 a.m., Saturday 10 to 1 a.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to midnight All Day Menu: Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to closing

Brunch: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Happy Hour: Monday through Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Late Night Menu: Sunday through Thursday, 10 p.m. to midnight

Late Night Menu: Friday and Saturday, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Contact: General Manger Tom DeMott or Event Sales & Marketing Director Emily Klassen