Local democrats urge city council to increase salaries

City council spent the majority of its public hearing on Saturday deliberating a Potomac Yard/Potomac Greens small area plan amendment (See page 1), but also discussed city council salaries and sewer connection fees at the meeting.

During the public discussion period at the beginning of the hearing, two residents, Thomas Belli and Marta Schantz, spoke about a resolution passed by the Alexandria Democratic Committee regarding an increase in city council salaries.

Belli said increased salaries would more accurately reflect councilmembers’ workload and would line up with neighboring jurisdictions. Both Belli and Schantz requested that the council conduct a study about a potential salary increase. The council and the city manager will further discuss the topic at future meetings.

Council also voted to enact an ordinance to Section 5-6-25.1 of the city code, regarding sewer connection fees. The topic, which generated significant discussion at the city council legislative session on Oct. 10, establishes a phase-in period for increased sewer connection fees.

Council revised the ordinance so applicants for sewer connection would be responsible for 60 percent of the increased fee before July 2018 and 80 percent before July 2019. The original plan called for phase-ins of 50 and 75 percent. Despite not being recommended by the city manager, the amendment passed unanimously.

