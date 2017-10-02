Police search for missing 94-year-old in Alexandria

The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a missing 94-year-old man, according to a city news release.

Anasticio Nieves, a white Hispanic male, was last seen in the Foxchase area of Alexandria, police said. He drives a Ford Focus with the Virginia license plate HP327028.

Police said Nieves was last seen wearing a brown jacket, a maroon button-down shirt, khaki pants and white sneakers. The news release stated Nieves has a serious medical history and may be in need of services.

Members of the public who see Nieves are asked to call 703-746-4444.