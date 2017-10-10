News
Alexandria Times
October 2017
October 10, 2017
October 5, 2017
LATEST NEWS
Community
Volunteer Alexandria announces 2017 ‘Heart of Alexandria’ winners
Community
Construction monitoring group discusses pollutants, dirt
Community
Carpenter’s Shelter eyes Landmark Mall for temporary move
Community
Rebuilding the tree canopy
FEATURED NEWS
Carpenter’s Shelter eyes Landmark Mall for temporary move
Alexa Epitropoulos
-
October 5, 2017
By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com While the timeline for the redevelopment of Landmark Mall is still unclear, the nearly vacant shopping center could find a...
Makeda Ethiopian Restaurant opens on Van Dorn Street
Alexa Epitropoulos
-
October 5, 2017
By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com Makeda Ethiopian Restaurant, a collaboration between New York restaurateur Philipos Mengistu and Alexandria resident Daniel Solomon, opened Monday on Alexandria’s...
Hysteria owner reflects on five years in business, what comes next
Alexa Epitropoulos
-
October 5, 2017
By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com Suzanne Runyon’s time at Old Town boutique Hysteria has come full circle since she purchased it almost five years ago. Runyon,...
