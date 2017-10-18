Penny Post to host grand opening in Old Town

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

Penny Post, a King Street store devoted to stationery and paper goods, will host a grand opening this weekend.

The store, owned by Red Barn Mercantile founder Amy Rutherford, had a soft opening on Sept. 11 at its location at 1201 King St. The grand opening, held on Friday and Sunday, will offer customers a 20 percent discount on custom holiday cards and will feature giveaways and a calligraphy demonstration by Alexandria-based Meant to Be Calligraphy.

The new store – an extension of the stationery inventory Red Barn has always carried – sells personal and custom stationery, planners, calendars, notebooks and journals, as well as offers personalized cards for holidays, birthdays and parties. The store also carries desk accessories, office supplies like pens and pencils and party supplies.

The grand opening will go from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22.