Grooming your pet the right way

By Kim Gilliam

Grooming is not just about keeping your dog clean and looking good. It’s also about maintaining their physical health and appearance. All breeds should be groomed, whether at home or at the groomers, and there are significant benefits to doing so.

For example, brushing helps remove dead hair, dirt and dandruff and brings out the natural oils in the dog’s fur. Grooming also allows you to check your dog for any abnormalities, such as skin problems or issues with their nails, teeth, ears or eyes. When found at an early stage, these problems can be treated before they have a chance to become more serious. Plus, the time spent grooming your dog at home is another opportunity to bond with your furry family member.

It is true that many dogs don’t enjoy visiting the groomer. They don’t like being in an unfamiliar location with new smells, having their body handled by strangers or being subjected to scary devices like hair dryers and nail dremels. In addition, dogs who don’t like car rides can be stressed out before they even arrive.

If trips to the groomer are torture for your dog, here are techniques to make the experience more tolerable: